NBA

Jamal Murray, Nuggets agree on four-year, $208 million extension, reports say

The 2023 NBA champion is staying in Denver

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Nuggets are keeping their star point guard in town until 2029.

Denver and Jamal Murray on Saturday agreed to a four-year extension worth a maximum $208 million, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the total figure as $209 million. Reports of both sides beginning new contract terms emerged in late June.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Murray, 27, was slated to hit free agency next summer but now is tied down for five more years along with $244 million in guaranteed money.

The Canadian guard, who represented his nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics, played a key role in helping Denver win its first ever NBA championship in 2023 after tearing his ACL the season prior.

Murray, the No. 7 overall pick by Denver in 2016, is coming off a season in which he averaged 21.2 points, 6.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds on 48/43/85 shooting splits with 17/6/3 volume.

NBA

US Open Tennis 21 hours ago

Joakim Noah says he got to ‘live out dreams as a basketball player' thanks to Arthur Ashe

Boston Celtics Sep 5

CNBC's Michael Ozanian expects Celtics to break record for NBA franchise sale price

Despite still not being named an All-Star, Murray will look to aid the Nuggets further in the postseason after a disappointing exit this past year.

The core of Murray, Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon is still intact, though Denver replaced Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with Russell Westbrook over the offseason.

Here are five things to know about nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook.

This article tagged under:

NBA
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us