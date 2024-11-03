Sacramento Kings

Kings' DeMar DeRozan responds to Drake saying he'd remove his Raptors banner

The Kings played the Raptors in Toronto Saturday as DeRozan returned to see a familiar face

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

DeMar DeRozan returned to Toronto, the city where he developed into an NBA star. But it appeared not everyone was happy to see him back.

In the Sacramento Kings' 131-128 overtime loss to the Raptors, several clips on social media went viral involving artist Drake and DeRozan.

On the TSN broadcast in the fourth quarter, Drake responded to a question about a potential DeRozan banner in the stadium -- on the night of Vince Carter's jersey retirement -- by saying he'd pull it down himself if one ever came to fruition.

Additional clips showed Drake appearing to direct vulgar language at DeRozan after the Raptors' win while also staring him down during the game.

DeRozan responded in his post-game press conference, saying Drake would have a long way to climb to take it down and wishing him good luck.

Despite the two having a close relationship during DeRozan's stint in Toronto from 2009 and 2018 and beyond, things may have taken a turn over the summer following the release of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," a Billboard-topping diss track directed at the artist that has made significant waves across pop culture since its release.

In the music video by Lamar, DeRozan made a cameo that appeared to indicate he was siding with his fellow Los Angeles neighborhood native rather than Drake, who is from Canada. The song included lyrics from Lamar saying, "I’m glad DeRoz’ came home, y’all didn’t deserve him neither."

In an interview with The Sacramento Bee in July, DeRozan responded to his appearance in the video, saying he was still on good terms with Drake.

“Drake’s still my man, still my man, none of it changed,” DeRozan said. "...At the end of the day it’s music, entertainment. Two of the biggest rappers in the world went at it from a competitive standpoint and they battled it out."

When DeRozan was introduced as a King for the first time during the California Classic in Sacramento, he walked out with owner Vivek Ranadive to the song, which the Kings have proceeded to use frequently since.

