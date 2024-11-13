Klay Thompson

Watch Klay Thompson's emotional reaction to tribute in Warriors-Mavericks

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

As expected, emotions were high leading up to Tuesday's NBA Cup game between the Dallas Mavericks and Warriors.

Klay Thompson was introduced in front of the Chase Center crowd before tip-off, but as an opponent for the first time in his 14-year NBA career.

Wearing captain hats as part of the "Salute Captain Klay" experience, fans stood on their feet and gave the Splash Bro a warm welcome back to his forever home while a special tribute video played on the jumbotron.

After the video, Thompson walked onto the court and embraced Dub Nation as the cheers only grew louder.

A fitting reception for a forever franchise legend.

Spending the last 13 years in the Bay with the Warriors, Thompson's legacy in the region will live on forever -- no matter what jersey he's wearing.

And Tuesday night was living proof of that.

