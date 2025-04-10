It appears Luka Doncic is still not over leaving Dallas.

Doncic was back playing basketball in Dallas on Wednesday -- but not wearing blue and white.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Los Angeles Lakers star returned to the city that drafted him for the first time since the blockbuster trade in early February, with the Mavericks playing a tribute video before tipoff to honor his contributions.

Doncic got emotional as the video continued.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

ALL THE FEELS FOR LUKA'S RETURN TO DALLAS ❤️



The Mavs honored Luka with a tribute video before he took the court with the Lakers 👏 pic.twitter.com/462QhwjDRC — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2025

Luka wiping tears after watching Mavs tribute video 🥺 pic.twitter.com/9tYtzdW3A0 — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2025

To briefly recap, the Mavericks, led by general manager Nico Harrison, traded Doncic, a five-time All-Star, to the Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a future first-round pick.

The Mavericks, who made the 2024 NBA Finals but lost, have regressed since the move as Davis suffered a multi-week injury shortly after, followed by Kyrie Irving's torn ACL, among other notable injuries.

Meanwhile, Doncic has been vital to Los Angeles' resurgence toward the top of the Western Conference. Now partnered with LeBron James, Doncic leads the Lakers in points, rebounds, assists, steals, 3-pointers and plus-minus since the move.

Doncic did play the Mavericks once prior to Wednesday, but it came in Los Angeles on Feb. 25. Doncic had a 19-point, 15-rebound, 12-assist triple-double in the Lakers' 107-99 win.

Along with the tribute video, the Mavericks also laid out shirts for fans in attendance. A white shirt with black lettering, it read "Thank you for everything" in Slovenian.

Luka Doncic returns to Dallas for the first time since his shocking trade to Los Angeles. NBC 5's Meredith Yeomans was at the AAC where fans were out in full force all day.