Legendary NBA player, Hall of Famer and Global Ambassador Dikembe Mutombo has died at the age of 58 after a battle with brain cancer, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced on Monday.

Known for his defensive prowess, Mutombo is widely considered one of the best shot-blockers and defensive players in NBA history.

Born in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, in 1966, Mutombo was one of 10 children. He grew up playing soccer and was studying for a medical career. He then turned to basketball at the age of 16 and moved to the United States at the age of 21, where he attended Georgetown University on a USAID scholarship.

Despite picking up basketball at a late age, Mutombo quickly developed his skills as a shot blocker and was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year in 1990 and 1991.

Mutombo then entered the 1991 NBA Draft, where he was picked by the Denver Nuggets. Mutombo’s NBA career spanned 18 seasons and included stints with the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.

Mutombo was an eight-time NBA All-Star and four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He was also part of the Sixers team that reached the NBA Finals in 2001. Mutombo was also inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015 and his number was retired by both the Hawks and the Nuggets.

Mutombo was also known for his signature finger wag whenever he blocked a shot.

Mutombo was known for his humanitarian work as well and his efforts to improve the living conditions of his native Democratic Republic of Congo. He also won the NBA’s J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award in 2001 and 2009.

He is survived by his wife, three children and four adopted children.