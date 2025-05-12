Michael Jordan joining NBC for NBA coverage as a special contributor

The NBA's GOAT is coming to NBC.

Michael Jordan will join NBA on NBC coverage for next season as a special contributor, the company announced Monday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A legendary addition to our team!



We’re thrilled to welcome Michael Jordan as a special contributor to the NBA on NBC and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/Pjsq8tokfi — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 12, 2025

Jordan starred for the Chicago Bulls throughout the 1990s, when NBC aired NBA games. NBC was the home of the NBA Finals from 1991 to 2002, with Jordan's Bulls winning six titles over that span.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The announcement came at NBCU's Upfront presentation Monday. Composer John Tesh took the stage for a live performance of his iconic "Roundball Rock" jingle before a video message came in from Jordan.

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” Jordan said. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

NBA coverage will return to NBC next season as part of a new media rights deal, with games and telecasts also available to stream on Peacock. It will be the first time since 2002 that the league will be on NBC.

NBC has made several announcements for its coverage next season, including Carmelo Anthony, Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller joining the network. Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle have been revealed as play-by-play announcers, and more hires are expected to be shared in the coming months.