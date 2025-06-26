Tracking every first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft

New talent is coming to the NBA.

The 2025 draft is set to introduce a wide range of players, with Duke prospect Cooper Flagg the most coveted player of this class, going first overall to the Dallas Mavericks.

Flagg may be joined by fellow Blue Devil Kon Knueppel as a possible top-five pick, or at least within the lottery. Rutgers also has two top prospects in combo guard Dylan Harper and forward Ace Bailey, with both having top-five potential.

The hometown Brooklyn Nets have hoarded first-round picks this year as they look to get back into the playoff mix with a proper core. One of those picks is in the lotter at No. 8, while the rest come toward the back half.

Here's a running list of picks as they are made at the Barclays Center in New York:

2025 NBA Draft first-round pick tracker

1. Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

2. San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

3. Philadelphia 76ers: V.J. Edgecombe, G, Baylor

