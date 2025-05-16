Two title-less NBA franchises are back in the conference finals.

The No. 4 Indiana Pacers and No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves have reached the Eastern and Western Conference Finals, respectively, in the 2025 NBA playoffs. And both teams have rolled through the first two rounds of this postseason following conference final losses last year.

The Pacers bounced the No. 5 Milwaukee Bucks and the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, both in five games. Tyrese Haliburton and Co. now look to book the franchise's first NBA Finals appearance since 2000, and just second overall. Indiana has lost eight of its nine conference final series.

Indiana's conference final opponent will feature a rematch from last postseason in either the defending champion No. 2 Boston Celtics or the No. 3 New York Knicks. Indiana overcame a 3-2 series deficit against New York in last year's second round before being swept by Boston. The Knicks currently hold a 3-2 series lead over the C's.

Anthony Edwards and the Wolves also needed just five games to win their two playoff series, taking down the No. 3 Los Angeles Lakers and No. 7 Golden State Warriors. Minnesota has never made the NBA Finals as it makes a third-ever conference final appearance.

In order to secure their first-ever NBA Finals berth, the Wolves will need to beat either the No. 1 overall-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder or the No. 4 Denver Nuggets. Denver and OKC will square off in a deciding Game 7 on Sunday.

So, when will the conference finals tip off and what's the schedule? Here's what to know:

What are the NBA Eastern, Western Conference Final matchups?

Eastern Conference Finals: No. 4 Pacers vs. No. 2 Celtics/No. 3 Knicks

No. 4 Pacers vs. No. 2 Celtics/No. 3 Knicks Western Conference Finals: No. 6 Timberwolves vs. No. 4 Nuggets/No. 1 Thunder

Who has home-court advantage in the Eastern, Western Conference Finals?

Home-court advantage goes to the higher-seeded team, which means the Pacers and Wolves will both start the conference finals on the road regardless of opponent.

When do the NBA Eastern, Western Conference Finals start?

The West Finals begin Tuesday, May 20, followed by the East Finals on Wednesday, May 21.

What is the NBA Western Conference Finals schedule?

Game 1: Wolves at Thunder/Nuggets -- Tuesday, May 20, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wolves at Thunder/Nuggets -- Tuesday, May 20, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN Game 2: Wolves at Thunder/Nuggets -- Thursday, May 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wolves at Thunder/Nuggets -- Thursday, May 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN Game 3: Thunder/Nuggets at Wolves -- Saturday, May 24, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Thunder/Nuggets at Wolves -- Saturday, May 24, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC Game 4: Thunder/Nuggets at Wolves -- Monday, May 26, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Thunder/Nuggets at Wolves -- Monday, May 26, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN Game 5 (if necessary): Wolves at Thunder/Nuggets -- Wednesday, May 28, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wolves at Thunder/Nuggets -- Wednesday, May 28, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN Game 6 (if necessary): Thunder/Nuggets at Wolves -- Friday, May 30, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Thunder/Nuggets at Wolves -- Friday, May 30, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN Game 7 (if necessary): Wolves at Thunder/Nuggets -- Sunday, June 1, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

What is the NBA Eastern Conference Finals schedule?

Game 1: Pacers at Celtics/Knicks -- Wednesday, May 21, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Pacers at Celtics/Knicks -- Wednesday, May 21, 8 p.m. ET, TNT Game 2: Pacers at Celtics/Knicks -- Friday, May 23, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Pacers at Celtics/Knicks -- Friday, May 23, 8 p.m. ET, TNT Game 3: Celtics/Knicks at Pacers -- Sunday, May 25, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Celtics/Knicks at Pacers -- Sunday, May 25, 8 p.m. ET, TNT Game 4: Celtics/Knicks at Pacers -- Tuesday, May 27, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Celtics/Knicks at Pacers -- Tuesday, May 27, 8 p.m. ET, TNT Game 5 (if necessary): Pacers at Celtics/Knicks -- Thursday, May 29, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Pacers at Celtics/Knicks -- Thursday, May 29, 8 p.m. ET, TNT Game 6 (if necessary): Celtics/Knicks at Pacers -- Saturday, May 31, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Celtics/Knicks at Pacers -- Saturday, May 31, 8 p.m. ET, TNT Game 7 (if necessary): Pacers at Celtics/Knicks -- Monday, June 2, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

When do the 2025 NBA Finals start?

The NBA Finals will tip off Thursday, June 5, with a potential Game 7 slated for Sunday, June 22.