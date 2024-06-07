Have the NBA Finals ever ended in a sweep?

The Boston Celtics opened the 2024 NBA Finals with a statement.

The No. 1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs rolled past the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks on Thursday with a 107-89 Game 1 win at TD Garden in Boston.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Celtics led by as many as 29 points in the first half, and other than a brief stretch in the third quarter where Dallas trimmed Boston's lead to eight, they were in complete control of the opening contest.

Following a 64-win regular season, the C's are now 13-2 in the postseason, including a perfect 6-0 record on the road. Given their dominant Game 1 showing along with Kristaps Porzingis' impressive return, could Boston be headed for a four-game sweep?

Well, history says that will be a rather difficult, though not impossible, feat to pull off...

Has there ever been a sweep in the NBA Finals?

Yes, but it hasn't happened very often.

How many NBA Finals have been sweeps?

Since 1947, there have been only nine sweeps in the Finals.

When was the last sweep in the NBA Finals?

The most recent NBA Finals sweep was in 2018, when the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors squared off for a fourth straight year. After Golden State won the 2017 Finals over Cleveland in five games, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Co. swept the LeBron James-led Cavs in 2018.

That marked the first Finals sweep since 2007.

NBA Finals 4-0 sweep history

Here's a full look at each 4-0 sweep in NBA Finals history:

2018: Golden State Warriors over Cleveland Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors over Cleveland Cavaliers 2007: San Antonio Spurs over Cleveland Cavaliers

San Antonio Spurs over Cleveland Cavaliers 2002: Los Angeles Lakers over New Jersey Nets

Los Angeles Lakers over New Jersey Nets 1995: Houston Rockets over Orlando Magic

Houston Rockets over Orlando Magic 1989: Detroit Pistons over Los Angeles Lakers

Detroit Pistons over Los Angeles Lakers 1983: Philadelphia 76ers over Los Angeles Lakers

Philadelphia 76ers over Los Angeles Lakers 1975: Golden State Warriors over Washington Bullets

Golden State Warriors over Washington Bullets 1971: Milwaukee Bucks over Baltimore Bullets

Milwaukee Bucks over Baltimore Bullets 1959: Boston Celtics over Minneapolis Lakers

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck took a break from discussing their upcoming movie, "The Instigators," to talk about the Boston Celtics.