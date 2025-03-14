Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers sign Oshae Brissett to 10-day deal via hardship exception

Brissett won a championship with the Celtics last season.

By Noah Levick

NBC Universal, Inc.

To put it mildly, the Sixers are light on healthy players.

They're bringing one into the fold. Oshae Brissett signed a 10-day contract, the team announced Friday. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey first reported.the news and noted the move was made via the hardship exception.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Brissett is a 6-foot-7 forward who knows Sixers head coach Nick Nurse from his Raptors stint and time with the Canadian men’s national team. The Syracuse product won a championship last season with the Celtics. 

Brissett has yet to appear in the NBA this year. Over 11 regular-season games for the Long Island Nets in the G League, he averaged 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals. 

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The 26-year-old is an athletic, versatile, high-effort defender. Brissett has generally not been an efficient scorer in the NBA. He's shot 41.6 percent from the field, 33.7 percent beyond the arc and 69.8 percent at the foul line. 

Between his stops in Toronto and Boston, Brissett played 153 games for the Pacers from the 2020-21 to 2022-23 seasons.

NBA

Steph Curry 17 hours ago

Watch Steph Curry make history with his 4,000th career 3-pointer

March Madness Mar 13

Duke's Cooper Flagg a ‘longshot' to play in ACC semis due to injury, coach says

Going into their Friday night matchup with Indiana, the 22-43 Sixers listed seven players as out with injuries and five players as questionable. Two-way contract player Jalen Hood-Schifino is with the team and available to debut.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia 76ersNBASixers news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us