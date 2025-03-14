To put it mildly, the Sixers are light on healthy players.

They're bringing one into the fold. Oshae Brissett signed a 10-day contract, the team announced Friday. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey first reported.the news and noted the move was made via the hardship exception.

Brissett is a 6-foot-7 forward who knows Sixers head coach Nick Nurse from his Raptors stint and time with the Canadian men’s national team. The Syracuse product won a championship last season with the Celtics.

Brissett has yet to appear in the NBA this year. Over 11 regular-season games for the Long Island Nets in the G League, he averaged 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals.

The 26-year-old is an athletic, versatile, high-effort defender. Brissett has generally not been an efficient scorer in the NBA. He's shot 41.6 percent from the field, 33.7 percent beyond the arc and 69.8 percent at the foul line.

Between his stops in Toronto and Boston, Brissett played 153 games for the Pacers from the 2020-21 to 2022-23 seasons.

Going into their Friday night matchup with Indiana, the 22-43 Sixers listed seven players as out with injuries and five players as questionable. Two-way contract player Jalen Hood-Schifino is with the team and available to debut.