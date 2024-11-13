NBA coaching legend Gregg Popovich suffered a mild stroke on Nov. 2 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, the Spurs announced Wednesday in statement.

The longtime Spurs head coach, who has been away from the team since the episode, is expected to make a full recovery, but a return date has not been decided.

"Popovich, who has already started a rehabilitation program, is expected to make a full recovery," the statement read. "At this point, a timeline for his return to the sidelines has not been determined. During this time, the organization is grateful to the extended community for providing privacy and space to the Popovich family."

Popovich has the most wins ever by an NBA head coach with 1,390, plus another 170 victories in the postseason to go along with five titles. The 75-year-old Popovich is the oldest coach in NBA history and he's been leading the Spurs since 1996.

In six games without Popovich on the sidelines, assistant Mitch Johnson has served as acting head coach. The team is 3-3 under Johnson and 5-6 on the season so far.