Spurs' Victor Wembanyama youngest ever NBA center to record 50-point game

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick led San Antonio to a win over Washington Wednesday

By Sanjesh Singh

San Antonio's cornerstone just reached new heights.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama had a career game Wednesday in a 139-130 win over the Washington Wizards, exhibiting the two-way dominance expected of him when he entered the league as the top overall pick last season.

Wembanyama dropped a career-high 50 points, making him the youngest center in NBA history to do so. He shot 18 of 29 overall, including an impressive 8 of 16 clip from long range.

With his 3-point numbers on the night, he also became the first center in league history to record three straight games of five-plus threes made.

Born on Jan. 1, 2004, the 20 year old also added six rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal to his name. The second-highest scorer for San Antonio on the night was Devin Vassell adding 17 off the bench.

Another player in the game came close to recording 50 points of his own. Wizards guard Jordan Poole had the hot hand himself, putting in 42 points on 15 of 22 shooting, with a 6 of 9 clip from deep. It was one point shy of his career high that he recorded on Dec. 18, 2022.

The Wizards fell to 2-8 with the result, while San Antonio moved to a promising 6-6 start after failing to make the playoffs last year.

These NBA teams had the best starts to an NBA season, going on double-digit winning streaks to start a season undefeated.

