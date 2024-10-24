Steph Curry

Warriors' Steph Curry debuts ‘Gold Medal' Olympics shoe in season opener

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry certainly knows how to make an entrance.

The Warriors star debuted some flashy new kicks before Wednesday's 2024-25 NBA season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, rocking new Curry 12s that celebrate his Olympic gold medal win in Paris over the summer.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The shoes are the new “Gold Medal” PE of the Curry 12, per NBA footwear reporter Nick DePaula, and feature American flag insoles and the names of Curry's family members along the midfoot. DePaula shared that Curry Brand gifted the Warriors star with the sneakers and mini-shoes for the entire Curry family Tuesday night.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Curry's iconic flurry and Golden Dagger helped lift Team USA over France in the gold medal game back in August. It was Curry's first Olympic Games, and thus the first gold medal of his illustrious career.

NBA

Philadelphia 76ers 8 hours ago

NBA likely to investigate Sixers regarding Joel Embiid's status, report says

Boston Celtics 12 hours ago

NBA fans humorously blame Steve Kerr for Jayson Tatum's stellar game vs. Knicks

The Warriors certainly hope some of Curry's magic from the Olympics carries over into a new NBA season. Golden State seeks a return to championship glory with some new faces in the rotation as the team begins a new campaign against the Blazers at Moda Center.

A fifth Larry O'Brien Trophy sure would look nice alongside Curry's Olympic gold medal -- and his matching shoes.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Steph Curry
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us