When does the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament start? Here's how it works

It's almost time for playoff basketball.

But before the best 16 teams in the NBA start battling for the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the final participants have to be determined.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

That brings us to the Play-In Tournament, which has been used to spice up the chase for the last four postseason spots.

Here's all the info about the upcoming Play-In Tournament:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

What is the NBA Play-In Tournament?

It's exactly what it sounds like -- a tournament to determine who fills out the playoff field.

The Play-In Tournament was established in 2020 to set the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds for both the Eastern and Western Conference postseason brackets.

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to surpass 50,000 total points on Tuesday vs. the Pelicans.

The first Play-In Tournament was held in the NBA Bubble in 2020 before the current format was adopted for 2021 and beyond.

How does the NBA Play-In Tournament work?

The Play-In Tournament involved eight teams -- four from each conference. Teams that finish seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th in the East and West participate, with six games being played in total (maximum two per team).

The No. 7 seeds in each conference host the No. 8 seeds. The No. 9 seeds host the No. 10 seeds.

The winners of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 games advance to the postseason as the No. 7 seed. The losers of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 games are eliminated.

The final two games will pit the losers of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 games against the winners of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 games. The winner of that game makes the playoffs as the No. 8 seed; the loser is eliminated.

When does the NBA Play-In Tournament start in 2025?

The 2025 Play-In Tournament begins on Tuesday, April 15.

NBA Play-In Tournament dates 2025

The dates for all six Play-In Tournament games have been set. Here's the schedule:

Tuesday, April 15

Game 1: East No. 8 at East No. 7

Game 2: West No. 8 at West No. 7

Wednesday, April 16

Game 3: East No. 10 at East No. 9

Game 4: West No. 10 at West No. 9

Friday, April 18

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 at Loser of Game 1

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 at Loser of Game 2

How to watch the NBA Play-In Tournament

All six games of the NBA Play-In Tournament will air on ESPN and TNT.

The exact network and tip-off times for every game will be determined once the matchups are set.

What teams will be in the NBA Play-In Tournament for 2025?

With three weeks still left in the season at this time, there's still a lot to sort out.

The picture in the East is becoming clear already, while the West has a glut of teams fighting to get in or out. Here are the standings ahead of the games on March 24:

EAST

6. Detroit Pistons, 40-32

--

7. Atlanta Hawks, 35-36 (4.5 games behind No. 6)

8. Orlando Magic, 33-38

9. Chicago Bulls, 31-40

10. Miami Heat, 30-41 (6 games ahead of No. 11)

--

11. Toronto Raptors, 24-47

WEST

6. Golden State Warriors, 41-30

--

7. Minnesota Timberwolves, 41-31 (0.5 games behind No. 6)

8. Los Angeles Clippers, 40-31

9. Sacramento Kings, 35-35

10. Phoenix Suns, 34-37 (tied with No. 11)

--

11. Dallas Mavericks, 34-37