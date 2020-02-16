NBA All-Star Game 2020

NBA’s Brightest Stars Set to Take Court in Chicago for All-Star Game

Team LeBron will take on Team Giannis in the newly-formatted game

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA’s biggest stars will take the court at Chicago’s United Center on Sunday night in the 69th annual NBA All-Star Game.

Teams led by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will do battle in the annual game, which will have a significantly different format than in previous editions as the league honors the late Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a January helicopter crash.

The first three quarters of the game will be scored separately, with the winning team of each quarter scoring a donation to their respective Chicago-based charities. Team LeBron will play for the Chicago Scholars Foundation, a group aiming to provide college access, success mentoring and a career support program to Chicago’s youth. Team Giannis will play for After School Matters, a group providing after-school and summer program opportunities for more than 19,000 Chicago teens every year.

Sports

Alex Verdugo Feb 15

Red Sox’ Alex Verdugo Addresses Assault Allegations: ‘I Would’ve Put a Stop to It, I Would’ve Done Something’

Sochi 2014 Olympics Feb 15

Russia to Lose Sochi Olympic Gold Medal in Doping Case

In the fourth and final quarter, a “Final Target Score” will be set, and the first team to reach the number will be declared the winner.

James’ team will feature his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, who will start alongside Houston’s James Harden, Los Angeles’ Kawhi Leonard and Dallas’ Luka Doncic.

On Team Giannis, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam, Boston’s Kemba Walker and Atlanta’s Trae Young will join Antetokounmpo in the starting five.

Former Bulls star Jimmy Butler, now playing for the Miami Heat, will be one of Team Giannis’ reserves, joining Bam Adebayo, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Kyle Lowry and Khris Middleton.

Team LeBron will have Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Nikokla Jokic, Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis, Jayson Tatum and Russell Westbrook on its bench for the game.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Central time, and the game will air on TNT.

This article tagged under:

NBA All-Star Game 2020LeBron James
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us