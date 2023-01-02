2023 Winter Classic Live: Bruins-Penguins Highlights, Analysis and Updates

2023 Winter Classic live blog: Bruins-Penguins highlights and analysis originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON -- The day has finally come.

The 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins at the iconic Fenway Park is here.

The NHL's marquee outdoor event is back in Massachusetts for the third time. This will be the fourth Winter Classic appearance for the Bruins. They are 3-1 in these games, including an exciting overtime victory against the Philadelphia Flyers at the 2010 Winter Classic hosted by Fenway Park.

The Penguins are making their third Winter Classic appearance. They are 1-1 in the previous two, including a shootout victory over the Buffalo Sabres in the first ever Winter Classic in 2008. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby scored the game-winning shootout goal in what has become one of the most memorable Winter Classic moments.

Aside from the spectacle of this great event, there are two important points at stake. The Bruins own the league's best record at 28-4-4. The Penguins occupy the second wild card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference but have lost four straight games.

Keep it right here with our Winter Classic live blog for all of the highlights, analysis and updates from Fenway Park.

12:50 p.m.: The weather for today's game is supposed to be around 50 degrees by the 2 p.m. puck drop. There is a very, very low chance of rain (one to three percent) and we should get plenty of cloud cover, which is ideal for this type of event and should make for good ice conditions.

12:40 p.m. ET: Both teams showed up in old time baseball uniforms.

The Red Sox wore classic Red Sox jerseys.

Beauty day to have a catch.



What a leg kick by Pasta. 😂@NHLBruins | #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/J8lnLWgY1Z — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 2, 2023

A bunch of Penguins players paid tribute to the 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates with these uniforms.

Who doesn't like a little baseball charm?