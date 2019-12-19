Boychuk Gets Revenge, Bruins’ Struggles Continue

GOLD STAR: Who else but Johnny Boychuk? The former Bruins defenseman and fan-favorite made things happen for the Islanders in regulation when he scored on a bomb from the point for the Isles first goal, and then found a wide-open Mat Barzal on the backdoor for the go-ahead goal in the second period.

Boychuk hasn't always been in a position to really get some payback against a Bruins team that traded him away in the past, but he was on his game this time around. Boychuk finished with the goal, two points and a plus-2 rating along with six shot attempts and three blocked shots in 16:35 of productive ice time. It's pretty typical for the Islanders getting a different player to step up for them just about every night.

BLACK EYE: Could you give it to a Bruins team that managed just ten shots on net through the first two periods? How about a B's group that only got shots on net from Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Anders Bjork through the first 20 minutes of play? Or to a Bruins team that's now 0-5 in the shootout and 2-8 in games that go beyond a 60-minute regulation affair?

The Bruins didn't do nearly enough battling to get inside close to the net, didn't do nearly enough to fight for second chance pucks and didn't do nearly enough to win races that would have put them in better position for scoring chances. Certainly, Anders Bjork gets kudos for working hard enough to get a goal and another Grade-A scoring chance in the second period and Charlie Coyle had his moments as well, but it felt like a lot of Bruins players just didn't want to put in the work in this one.

TURNING POINT: The turning point for the Bruins was getting a 5-on-3 advantage in the third period after an Islanders penalty killer airmailed a puck into the stands during a regular B's power play. That allowed the Bruins to enjoy a rare two-man advantage that ended with Torey Krug hammering a puck past Semyon Varlamov for the game-tying goal. The score ensured that the Bruins got the one point that extended their divisional lead to 11 points even though they have lost seven of their last eight games, and continues to keep them afloat during this major dip in play and results.

If not for the power play chance they were given, this game might have been another frustrating regulation loss that they got nothing out of.

HONORABLE MENTION: Torey Krug showed up when it mattered and scored the game-tying strike in the third period when he stepped into a David Krejci pass during the 5-on-3 advantage, and showed the missile shot that makes him a unique weapon on the Boston power play. Krug finished with the goal in 23-plus minutes of heavy hockey ice time, fired six shot attempts and had a hit and a takeaway as well.

Perhaps more important Krug was an accountable voice in the Bruins dressing room after the loss and clearly has had enough of the B's dropping seven of their last eight games while falling into a malaise while so far up in the Atlantic Division standings right now.

BY THE NUMBERS: 0-5 – the B's record in the shootout where they continually lose despite holding the NHL's best goaltending duo, and the top goal-scorer in the NHL in David Pastrnak.

Why are the #NHLBruins bad in shootouts? @MichaelSHolley, @TomGilesNBCS & @DJ_Bean chime into the conversation that B's fans are having tonight pic.twitter.com/A6LXNrGDJS — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) December 20, 2019

QUOTE TO NOTE: "Some of that isn't the goalie working to find the puck, some of it's boxing out, some of it's on our forwards to get in the damn shooting lane. I mean, this is part of our makeup of our team, and there's certain players we expect that from. I don't think there's been enough of that, to be honest with you. You talk about urgency, to keep it out of our net. You can't say, ‘Oh, I'm going to wait for May to do that.' It's who you are, it's in your DNA. We've got to get back to being who we are." –Bruce Cassidy, lamenting that his team isn't playing with an intensity and urgency required to win games on a nightly basis.