Bruins Encouraged by Losing Effort: ‘That’s the Kind of Hockey We Want to Play’

It might have been the Bruins' fourth loss in a row and, for the first time all season, the B's have lost three consecutive regulation games, but there were glimmers of hope in the 3-2 defeat at hands of the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

The Bruins marched out to a 1-0 lead after David Pastrnak's first goal in five games and it would have been a two-goal lead early in the game if a silly offsides challenge that had nothing to do with the actual goal hadn't overturned Patrice Bergeron's power-play strike.

So, the Bruins had a better start than they have had recently, had a solid three periods of play while outshooting the Capitals 32-25 and played with more engagement, effort and urgency than they have shown in a couple of weeks. It was certainly encouraging that the Bruins are turning the corner back toward consistently good efforts rather than some of the forgettable, unfocused efforts of the past couple of weeks. Still, it was again a loss.

"We're all frustrated, but as a coach, you like how the 60 minutes transpired better than some of the other nights. We were in the game, right there and very easily could have won the game," said Bruce Cassidy. "Two or three things probably changed that, but in terms of a 60-minute effort we're getting a lot closer to where we want to be."

The good news is that the Bruins leadership group sees light at the end of the tunnel with another big game against the Tampa Bay Lightning awaiting them 24 hours later.

"I thought that's the kind of hockey that [we] want to play and you want to get back to," said Bergeron of a Bruins team that's taken just one out of a possible eight points in their last four games. "There are still some things to rectify with us coming up short, but we're trending in the right direction. But it's a short turnaround with the game [against Tampa Bay]."

The Bruins are still sitting on a 10-point lead in the division over Buffalo and Montreal despite having dropped four in a row, so there's clearly no panic or feeling like their backs are against the wall. On the contrary, that might be part of the lack of urgency that's crept into the B's game the past couple of weeks, but they showed Wednesday night that they still have a solid, consistent effort in them when the mood strikes them.

Perhaps the good, honest and hard-working losing effort against the Capitals can spin the Bruins back into a winning direction with a couple of road games in Florida staring them in the face.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.