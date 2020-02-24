Bruins Trade Danton Heinen to Ducks for Nick Ritchie Before Deadline

The Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks have made another trade.

The B's are sending right winger Danton Heinen to the Ducks for left winger Nick Ritchie. Ritchie was the 10th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft. He has was selected 15 spots ahead of David Pastrnak and has failed to live up to lofty expectations.

Ritchie plays a power forward-style of hockey which should endear him to Bruins fans. He's tallied 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 41 games for the Ducks this season. Ritchie is signed through next season with a team-friendly $1,498,925 salary cap hit. per CapFriendly.

Heinen is signed through 2020-21 with a $2.8 million cap hit, so the Bruins save around $1.3 million with this trade, thus giving general manager Don Sweeney more financial flexibility for additional trades or for free agency this summer.

Ritchie is coming off a season-high four points (two goals, two assists) in a 6-5 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

Heinen proved to be a good fourth-round draft pick by Boston in 2014, but he was unable to build on his 47-point season in 2017-18. His scoring is on pace to decrease in back-to-back years.

The Bruins also made a deal with the Ducks last Friday to acquire forward Ondrej Kase in exchange for David Backes, prospect Axel Andersson and a 2020 first-round draft pick.

