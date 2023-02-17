Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon Leads NBA in This Important Stat at All-Star Break

Malcolm Brogdon leads NBA in this important stat at All-Star break originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The modern NBA is all about 3-point shooting, and one Boston Celtics player has been the class of the league in that facet of the game.

Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon is the league leader in 3-point percentage as NBA All-Star Weekend gets underway in Utah.

Brogdon is hitting 45.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc, boosted by his 50 percent mark over seven games in February. With Brogdon leading the way, the Celtics rank seventh among the 30 teams in 3-point percentage (37.8).

It might be hard to believe, but 23 different franchises have had a player lead the league in 3-point percentage in a single season and the Celtics are not one of them. Brogdon could be the first, but he has plenty of competition.

Brogdon's lead in 3-point shooting is a small one.

Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics: 45.5 percent Isaiah Joe, Thunder: 45.2 percent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets: 45 percent Luke Kennard, Grizzlies: 44.9 percent Damion Lee, Suns: 43.9 percent

The Celtics acquired Brogdon last summer in a trade with the Indiana Pacers. He has given the Celtics a reliable scorer and playmaker off the bench. He can score in a variety of ways and doesn't turn the ball over at a high rate. Brogdon is averaging 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 turnovers per game, while shooting 88.6 percent from the free throw line.

His addition to the roster has given the Celtics better scoring depth than they had last season when the team came within two victories of an NBA championship. If Brogdon can stay healthy, the Celtics should be the team to beat in the 2023 playoffs.