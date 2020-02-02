Could the Celtics Trade for Clint Capela?

It appears that the Houston Rockets may be looking to shake up their roster a bit ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

The Rockets, currently sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference with a 31-18 record, are engaged in trade talks with several Eastern Conference teams about their starting center, Clint Capela. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news midway through the Super Bowl.

As trade deadline looms on Thursday, Houston is engaged with several Eastern Conference teams -- including Atlanta -- on C Clint Capela, league sources tell ESPN. There are a few multi-team trade scenarios in play. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 3, 2020

Of course, Boston Celtics fans are probably going to be wondering about the possibility of the C's having an interest in Capela. After all, they have expressed an interest in him in the past and they could use some more size.

While Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter have exceeded expectations this season for the Celtics, the team could have an interest in cashing in some of their young assets to pick up a young big-man to really improve their rebounding.

Capela, 25, is averaging 13.9 points and 13.8 rebounds per game this season and is a relative bargain in the modern NBA. He's set to make no more than $18.2 million in each of the next four seasons including $14.9 million this year.

Of course, matching salary in a Capela deal wouldn't be easy. The team would either have to give up Marcus Smart (not happening) or deal one of the Theis/Kanter combination along with some other bench pieces and draft picks to acquire Capela's services.

Would the Celtics do that? It's not impossible, but it's not likely either. And it's possible another team may be a better match for the Rockets as a trade partner.

Still, it's at least worth noting that Capela appears to be available given the Celtics' rumored connection to him in the past.