David Krejci Injury: Bruins Center Is '50-50′ for Game 4 Vs. Panthers

The Boston Bruins did not have David Krejci for their Game 3 win over the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Friday night, and his status for Sunday's matchup is uncertain.

Krejci was a late scratch because of an upper body injury. The Bruins, as a result, were without their top two centers because Patrice Bergeron also was unavailable. He has been dealing with an upper body injury and didn't make the trip to Florida.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after his team's 4-2 win that Krejci is "50-50" to play in Sunday afternoon's Game 4. Krejci missed the final six games of the regular season but played in the first two matchups of this Round 1 series in Boston.

Jim Montgomery on David Krejci: “We knew there was a good chance he wasn’t going to play tonight.” Says he’s 50-50 for Game 4. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) April 22, 2023

Montgomery said Friday morning that he believes Bergeron is "likely" to return in Game 5 next Wednesday.

Charlie Coyle was the first-line center and Pavel Zacha was the second-line center with Bergeron and Krejci both unable to play in Game 3. Trent Frederic moved from the wing to center on the third line, while Tomas Nosek remained in his fourth-line center role.

Puck drop for Game 4 on Sunday is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.