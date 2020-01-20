Celtics

David Ortiz, Snoop Dogg Excite TD Garden Crowd at Celtics-Lakers Game

By Darren Hartwell

Jan 20, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; American rapper Snoop Dog prior to a game between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

" data-ellipsis="false">

Know how it's not just another game? When the celebrities show up on a Monday night.

Such was the case at the Boston Celtics' matchup with the rival Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden.

Here's famous rapper Snoop Dogg, who rolled in with fellow rapper Warren G to watch his beloved Lakers battle the Celtics before his scheduled performance at Boston's House of Blues later Monday night:

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

And here's UFC president Dana White, who was just hanging out with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at Conor McGregor's UFC fight in Las Vegas:

And here's former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, who got a rousing ovation from the Garden crowd and sparked a "Beat L.A.!" chant when he appeared on the JumboTron:

Ortiz even posed for a picture with Snoop, sharing the photo op on his Instagram story:

According to Celtics.com's Marc D'Amico, former New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law and several current players also were in attendance.

That's a long list of celebrities -- and also an expected turnout for a game featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis and two historic NBA franchises.

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Grizzlies-Celtics, which begins Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live, followed by tip-off at 7:30 p.m. You can also stream the game on the MyTeams App.

Copyright NBC Sports - Boston

This article tagged under:

Celtics
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us