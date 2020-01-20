David Ortiz, Snoop Dogg Excite TD Garden Crowd at Celtics-Lakers Game

Know how it's not just another game? When the celebrities show up on a Monday night.

Such was the case at the Boston Celtics' matchup with the rival Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden.

Here's famous rapper Snoop Dogg, who rolled in with fellow rapper Warren G to watch his beloved Lakers battle the Celtics before his scheduled performance at Boston's House of Blues later Monday night:

.@SnoopDogg in the house pic.twitter.com/kXcj7CSqv6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 21, 2020

And here's UFC president Dana White, who was just hanging out with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at Conor McGregor's UFC fight in Las Vegas:

👊 @ufc president @danawhite is rooting for the right team pic.twitter.com/PbACaWQqZH — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 21, 2020

And here's former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, who got a rousing ovation from the Garden crowd and sparked a "Beat L.A.!" chant when he appeared on the JumboTron:

A wink from @davidortiz pic.twitter.com/WRp3keohnO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 21, 2020

Ortiz even posed for a picture with Snoop, sharing the photo op on his Instagram story:

According to Celtics.com's Marc D'Amico, former New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law and several current players also were in attendance.

The following celebrities are expected to attend tonight's Celtics-Lakers game: - Snoop Dogg

- David Ortiz

- Dana White

- Ty Law

- A handful of Patriots players — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) January 20, 2020

That's a long list of celebrities -- and also an expected turnout for a game featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis and two historic NBA franchises.

