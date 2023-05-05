Eddie House: 'No way' Celtics should lose series vs. 76ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Philadelphia 76ers stunned the Boston Celtics in Game 1, but Eddie House doesn't see them giving the C's any further trouble in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Boston earned a pivotal 114-102 victory in Friday night's Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. After the win, House made it clear he believes the Sixers are no match for the Celtics in the second-round series.

"There ain't no way that we should lose to these guys," the former C's guard said on Celtics Postgame Live. "I mean, stop it. There's no way. ... We should be running through them. Everybody should be eating dessert. Dinner's served, dinner's done, we're all in the dessert menu right now."

Both of the Celtics' wins in the series have come with Joel Embiid on the court for Philly. The 76ers won Game 1 without the 2022-23 NBA MVP, who dropped 30 points in a losing effort Friday night.

House is starting to believe that wasn't a coincidence.

"We look at last series, right? And they was like, 'Is the Atlanta Hawks better without Trae Young on the court? And I'm like, 'No, that's gotta be crazy.' I think the 76ers are actually better without Joel Embiid on the court," House said. "Like, really, if you watch the way they play, they all depend on him to get it done for them.

"Once he's out there, they throw the ball to him and everybody's just standing around. It's a different type of offense that they run and it's a different way they play the game. I don't think the 76ers are better with Joel Embiid on the bench, but when I look at it, that's what I see."

Perhaps Embiid and the 76ers will use those comments as bulletin-board material going forward.

Sunday's Game 4 at Wells Fargo Center is a must-win for Philly. The series will return to Boston for Game 5 on Tuesday.

You can watch our "Celtics Postgame Live" crew's full instant reaction to Game 3, including House's take, in the video below.