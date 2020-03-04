Eight Teams Still in Play to Sign Tom Brady in Free Agency

We're officially two weeks away from the beginning of NFL free agency, and a quarter of the league is still eyeing its top prize.

That's according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, who reported Wednesday on ESPN's "Get Up!" that eight of the league's 32 teams at least have their eye on New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as a free-agent target.

"I have spoken to executives with eight different teams that are at the very least monitoring Tom Brady's free agency," Darlington said, as aired on ESPN. "They are going down this list having internal discussions right now saying, 'Is this the right fit for our organization?' "

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Those teams have "varying levels of interest" in Brady, according to Darlington, who noted Brady's interest in those teams is still in unclear. Darlington did add this, however:

"Four of those teams, I believe, would sign him right now."

Darlington didn't mention any team by name, but it's not hard to come up with a list of eight Brady suitors. The Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers long have been viewed as potential Brady destinations, while Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians flat-out admitted his team would consider signing Brady.

Even if you don't count the Patriots in that group of eight, you can easily come up with four more teams. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently reported the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants both aren't expected to pursue Brady in free agency, but it's reasonable to think they're "monitoring" the situation, as Darlington suggested.

The same goes for the Miami Dolphins, who are led by former Patriots assistant Brian Flores and have been tied to Brady rumors in the past, and the San Francisco 49ers, who are in play for the Bay Area native, as our Tom E. Curran recently reported.

That's eight clubs right there, and it doesn't include teams that may be keeping a quieter eye on how the Brady market shakes out.

Long story short: The next two weeks are about to get busy on the Brady front.

Listen and subscribe to Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast: