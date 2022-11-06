Ex-Red Sox Christian Vazquez Celebrates World Series Win With Dig at Phillies

Christian Vazquez relishes in World Series win with dig at Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's safe to say things worked out for Christian Vazquez.

In late July, the veteran catcher was on a directionless Boston Red Sox team with an uncertain future on the final year of his contract. Fast forward to early November, where Vazquez won his second World Series title in five years after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday.

2x World Series Champion 🤩 Gos is Great pic.twitter.com/r3Pbl8sRQJ — Christian Vázquez #9 (@Christian_7_7_) November 6, 2022

Vazquez wasn't just a bystander, either. While Martin Maldonado remained Houston's No. 1 catcher after the Astros acquired Vazquez for a pair of minor-league prospects at the MLB trade deadline, Vazquez started 35 games for Houston down the stretch and played a key role in its postseason run.

The 32-year-old caught the Astros' combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the World Series and ripped an RBI single in Game 6 to give the Astros an insurance run.

So, Vazquez had plenty of reason to celebrate. And celebrate he did with a great tweet in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

We’re the Champions and we Dance on our own, Ring the Bell 🔔 — Christian Vázquez #9 (@Christian_7_7_) November 6, 2022

This is a double dig at the Phillies, whose city is home to the famed Liberty Bell. Vazquez's former Red Sox teammate, Kyle Schwarber, brought Boston's 2021 victory anthem, "Dancing On My Own," to the Phillies as the team's 2022 song of choice after wins.

Vazquez obviously is familiar with that song, so he took a moment to troll the Phillies with that reference.

It's unclear whether the veteran backstop will re-sign with Houston in free agency this offseason; in fact, he's suggested he's open to a return to the Red Sox. But Vazquez clearly hit the jackpot when Boston traded him to the Astros this summer.

"It means a lot to do this twice," Vazquez told reporters about winning two World Series, via The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham. "It's everything you work for in the offseason. Every player dreams to get one and I’m blessed to have two."