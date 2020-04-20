First Look at Patriots New Uniforms for 2020

The New England Patriots have changed their primary uniforms for the first time in 20 years.

But it's more of a tweak than an overhaul.

As promised, the Patriots revealed their new 2020 home and away uniforms Monday morning on social media. Here's a look:

The look we love, promoted to primary.



The home blue uniforms essentially are the same as the blue-on-blue "Color Rush" threads the team debuted in 2016, with new socks and a slight tweak to the nameplate font.

The away uniforms are completely new and complement the home threads, with a new white top to pair with navy blue pants, which now have fully replaced the gray pants the team wore with its primary home and away jerseys last season.

It's not a massive change, but it's still a significant development considering the Patriots had worn the same primary uniforms since Bill Belichick and Tom Brady joined the team 20 years ago.

With Brady now headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (where he'll have his own new uniform), the Patriots enter 2020 with a (somewhat) fresh start.