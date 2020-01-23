Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Patriots

Gilmore Reflects on Defensive Player of the Year Candidacy

By Justin Leger

By Justin Leger

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) celebrates after winning Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

" data-ellipsis="false">

Stephon Gilmore has a strong chance to accomplish something only five cornerbacks have done before in NFL history: win a Defensive Player of the Year award.

The New England Patriots' lockdown CB is considered a favorite to become the first player at his position to take home the award since Charles Woodson did so in 2009. Gilmore would become the first Patriots player ever to win the award.

In Orlando, Fla. for the Pro Bowl, Gilmore took some time to reflect on his candidacy.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Grace Rett 25 mins ago

Rower Killed in Tragic Fla. Crash to Be Remembered at Holy Cross Memorial Service

car crash 1 hour ago

At Least 1 Hurt When Car Crashes Into Cape Cod Home

"It's pretty cool. That's a big award," Gilmore told Jeff Howe of The Athletic. "The award speaks for itself, a lot of hard work, a lot of good teammates that put me in that position, a lot of preparation from myself. I couldn't have done it without my teammates to even be in this position. I feel like I had a good year. Hopefully, I'll win it."

Gilmore tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with six and also topped the league in pass breakups (20). The 29-year-old was named Defensive Player of the Year by his NFL peers and also by the Pro Football Writers of America.

"Toward the end [of the season], people started saying it," Gilmore said. "I didn't really think about it because it'd be a big award to win. I think it'd be the first Patriot to win Defensive Player of the Year. I mean, that's insane. Hopefully, I'll win it."

NFL Honors will be announced Feb. 1 on FOX starting at 8 p.m.

Curran: Carr the first QB to mark his territory

Copyright NBC Sports - Boston

This article tagged under:

PatriotsStephon Gilmore
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us