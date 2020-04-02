Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Patriots

Gronk to Compete in Virtual Beer Pong Tournament

By Erin Walsh

Who knew virtual beer pong was a thing? 

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski apparently is set to compete in a virtual beer pong tournament hosted by Post Malone to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts, according to TMZ Sports. The tournament will be live-streamed on the @ballinacup Instagram over eight days and the winners will receive a trophy and wrestling belts. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 4 mins ago

NH Gov. to Brief Public on State’s Coronavirus Efforts

6 mins ago

RI Gov. to Speak on Efforts to Slow Coronavirus Spread

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Gronkowski will be partnered with his girlfriend Camille Kostek, and they aren't the only familiar faces in the tournament. Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola and former Boston Bruins forward Tyler Seguin also will compete in the competition. 

The first round kicks off on Friday with Gronkowski and Kostek taking on Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and USWNT star Mallory Pugh. Amendola will take on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Saturday and Seguin will take on New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman on Monday, April 6. 

Listen and subscribe to Phil Perry's Next Pats Podcast here: 

It's no surprise Gronkowski signed up to compete in this tournament -- he loves to party after all. 

This definitely is something out of the ordinary, but it should be pretty comical to watch Gronkowski, Amendola and Seguin compete to see who the king of beer pong is. 

 

Copyright NBC Sports - Boston

This article tagged under:

PatriotsNFLRob GronkowskiWWEbeer pong
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us