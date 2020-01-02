Here’s When Josh McDaniels Will Interview for Head Coaching Jobs

We now know when Josh McDaniels will interview to return to the NFL head coaching ranks. The only question is whether he will still have Patriots games to prepare for at that point.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, McDaniels is planning to conduct interviews next Friday, January 10.

That's two days before a potential Patriots-Chiefs Divisional Round playoff game - should New England hold serve and beat the Tennessee Titans this Saturday night in Foxboro.

The Browns, Panthers, and Giants have requested permission to speak to McDaniels, and although he says he's "100 percent fully invested" in getting ready for Tennessee, the specter of his future in 2020 is also on his mind.

"If he's offered the job in Carolina, if he's offered the job in Cleveland and the structure is right, he'll go," said the MMQB's Albert Breer Wednesday on NBC Sports Boston's Early Edition. "I don't think staying here is a consideration if things are right in either of those two places. I can tell you that he's already lining up staff... You're not doing these sorts of things unless you're planning to leave."

Though McDaniels has 12 years of experience as an offensive coordinator, he only has 28 games of head coaching experience in the NFL - an 8-8 campaign in 2009 with the Denver Broncos, followed by a 3-9 record in 2010, leading to him getting fired in early December.