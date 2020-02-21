Isaiah Thomas Would ‘Love’ to Return to Celtics, But is the Feeling Mutual?

Isaiah Thomas just wants another NBA opportunity, even if it's with the team that shipped him out of town two and a half years ago.

In an interview Thursday with HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy, the free-agent point guard said he'd be open to the returning to the Celtics on the buyout market and harbors no ill will toward Boston for trading him in August 2017.

"For sure, if the opportunity presented itself," Thomas told Kennedy. "I hold no grudges, and they know that. I have genuine love for the city of Boston. If that were to happen, I'd love to be part of what they have going on. You never know.

"I'm always open for any opportunity to be in the NBA and play the game that I love at the highest level. If that opportunity presents itself, for sure. Time has passed."

The Washington Wizards traded Thomas to the Clippers on Feb. 6, but Los Angeles waived the 31-year-old two days later, making him a free agent.

Thomas told Kennedy he's spoken to "several teams" interested in signing him and that there are "no questions" about his health after he played in 31 of a possible 40 games for the Wizards, averaging 12.2 points and 3.7 assists per contest.

Still, it sounds like the Celtics aren't interested in a reunion; C's president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said last week he doesn't view Thomas as a good fit for the team right now.

The Celtics are pretty well-stocked at point guard, with Brad Wanamaker and rookie Carsen Edwards (in addition to G-League All-Star Tremont Waters) backing up All-Star starter Kemba Walker.

While there's obviously sentimental value in bringing the fan favorite back to Boston, it's more likely Thomas gets scooped up by another playoff contender that needs backcourt bench depth.

