Jaylen Brown Says 76ers Fans Told Him They Hoped He Tore His ACL

Jaylen Brown reveals 'excessive' comments made by Philly fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jaylen Brown enjoys the competitive atmosphere in Philadelphia, but some fans at Wells Fargo Center took it too far on Saturday night.

Brown and his Boston Celtics teammates were seen jawing with fans on multiple occasions during their 110-107 win. At one point, a Sixers fan was ejected after getting into a verbal altercation with C's guard Marcus Smart.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

After the game, Brown spoke about what he considered to be "excessive" comments made by some of the rowdy fans in attendance. He revealed that some Philly fans even told him before the game that they hoped he'd tear his ACL.

"It's fun playing here. The crowd was a little bit hostile in moments," Brown told NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin. "People on the side was talking crazy, but we persevere and make some plays and you get the win.

"It depends. I started talking to one of the fans because it got a little bit excessive, where it got a little disrespectful and stuff like that. Even before the game, we was entering the arena. It was people saying 'I hope you tear your ACL.' I understand people care and they love the team that they cheer for, but I think it gets a little excessive at times."

Questionable comments are par for the course at NBA arenas, especially ones that include passionate fanbases like the 76ers' and Celtics'. Wishing injury on a player, however, crossed the line and certainly won't sit well with Brown or anyone else in the league.

Brown (26 points) and the Celtics got the final word as Jayson Tatum sent Philly fans home with a game-winning 3-pointer. Boston clinched the season series with the victory as it has won all three of its games vs. the Sixers so far. The two teams will meet up one more time in Philadelphia on April 4.