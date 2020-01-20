Julian Edelman Has Dinner With B’s Pastrnak, Kuraly, McAvoy

It looks like Julian Edelman is enjoying his offseason by hanging out with a few of his friends from the black and gold.

David Pastrnak, Sean Kuraly, and Charlie McAvoy joined Edelman for dinner at Monica's Trattoria in the North End before their matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Check it out:

Oh, and did we mention some members of the Golden Knights were there ahead of their Tuesday night clash with the Bruins? Talk about a popular restaurant.

It's always nice to see members of the Boston teams intermingle, especially when it brings guys like Edelman and Pastrnak together. We just have one question, though... did Pastrnak order the pasta?