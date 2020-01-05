Kemba Walker to Miss Third Straight Game Due to Illness

Kemba Walker will miss his third straight game Monday night when the Boston Celtics visit the Washington Wizards.

Walker, who was held out of the C's wins over the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls, continues to battle the flu. Marcus Smart has been starting in Walker's place, so we'll likely see that trend continue in Monday's game.

A new name on Sunday's Celtics' injury report is rookie Romeo Langford, who's also dealing with an illness.

Big men Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) and Vincent Poirier (right pinkie fracture) remain out.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Washington: Romeo Langford (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Vincent Poirier (right pinkie fracture) - OUT

Kemba Walker (illness) - OUT

Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 5, 2020

Boston heads into Washington having won nine of its last 10 games. Although the Wizards (11-24) are another sub .500 opponent on the schedule, they shouldn't be taken lightly especially with Walker out. They've recently earned home wins against both the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, and the C's had to fight hard for victories against the lowly Hawks and Bulls.

