Krejci Shines, Marchand Struggles as Bruins Blow 3-Goal Lead

GOLD STAR: Travis Sanheim isn't the biggest name among the Flyers defenseman corps, but he played a big role in the comeback win for Philly. Sanheim scored the game-tying goal in the third period after a scramble in front of the net where the Bruins had some very serious breakdowns all around Jaroslav Halak in the cage.

Sanheim finished with two goals and a plus-1 rating in 25:32 of ice time along with five shots on net, seven shot attempts and a blocked shot in 30 shifts in the game. He was the poster boy for Philly's second effort comeback while scrapping around the net and stepping up the compete level once the Bruins hit it in cruise control up 5-2 in the second period.

BLACK EYE: Brad Marchand didn't have a single shot on net in 19:44 of ice time, and had just two shot attempts while picking up an assist during the regulation portion of play. Then, Marchand did something I've never seen before when he essentially whiffed on his shootout attempt after Travis Konecny had scored and made it a do-or-die situation for the Bruins left winger.

Pure filth from Brad Marchand 😂 pic.twitter.com/UoT2bzdRyl — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 14, 2020

It was quite literally the worst shootout attempt there has ever been in the NHL and ended up being a fitting end for a Bruins team that was essentially fanned on the shootout all season-long.

The Bruins dropped to 0-7 in shootouts after the way things ended in Philly and it might be time to start trying some different strategies and personnel in the shootout.

TURNING POINT: The Bruins went up 5-2 around the midway point of the second period and almost immediately after that point, they simply stopped playing winning hockey. The defense got really soft, the goaltending was suspect for most of the night and it started catching up to them as they weren't able to put anything else past Carter Hart.

They were outshot by a 15-6 margin over the course of that middle 20 minutes and it felt that way on the ice even though the Bruins scored a pair of goals early on to put a five-spot on the board. The Bruins still had chances to pull things out after that point, but the second period swoon stands as the exact point where things got away from the Black and Gold.

HONORABLE MENTION: David Krejci was part of an excellent night for the B's second line where they produced goals, provided secondary offense and gave the Bruins enough offense where they should have won the game.

Krejci finished with a pair of goals where one of them was him cashing in a chance while crashing at the net on a Danton Heinen cross-ice pass, and the other was some great chemistry with Anders Bjork, who found Krejci wide open at the back-side of the net.

Krejci finished with the two goals, four shots on net, seven shot attempts, a hit and 12-of-17 face-off wins in a complete effort centering Jake DeBrusk and Anders Bjork.

BY THE NUMBERS: 0-7 – the Bruins continue to fumble away their shootout chances and once again, they didn't score a single goal in the shootout session while Jaroslav Halak was making some pretty strong shootout saves at the other end of the ice.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "We had no will to keep the puck out of our net on the last three goals. That's been a staple of our team for years. Let's hope it's just a one-off because it was unprofessional the way we performed in front of the net for the last three goals. We have to be better." –Bruce Cassidy, on NESN postgame when asked about the defense around the net from his Bruins.