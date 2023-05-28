Marcus Smart, Celtics Expecting ‘Fireworks' From TD Garden Crowd in Game 7

Smart, Celtics expecting 'fireworks' from Garden crowd in Game 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have given their fans (at least) one more chance to go nuts at TD Garden.

Derrick White's tip-in at the buzzer saved the Celtics' season Saturday night, lifting Boston to a 104-103 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals to force a winner-take-all Game 7 in Boston on Monday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Celtics have the opportunity to become the first NBA team ever to win a playoff series after trailing 3-0, and they can make history in front of their home crowd.

Needless to say, Celtics players expect the Garden to be jumping Monday night.

"Wooo, it’s gonna be like the Fourth of July," guard Marcus Smart told reporters after the game. "Fireworks, going crazy. We're excited. We're ready."

Celtics fans were in full celebratory mode outside TD Garden on Saturday night, even though the game was 1,500 miles away in Miami. The home crowd played a key role in Boston's last Game 7 win -- a 112-88 rout of the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round -- and veteran Al Horford is looking forward to what fans have in store this time around.

"I can't wait. I can't wait," Horford said. "It's gonna be electric from before and throughout and after. I'm just really excited to have that opportunity."

"I can't wait."



AL Horford talks about playing in front of the fans in TD Garden pic.twitter.com/Ccu0F1dQei — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 28, 2023

Celtics star Jayson Tatum may have summed it up best, though.

"I've never been so excited to go back to Boston in my life," Tatum said about the opportunity to play in front of the Garden crowd in Game 7. "And I cannot wait to see all the fans on Monday, because it's going to fun."

"I've never been so excited to go back to Boston in my life."



☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️@jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/vMMz8WAg0y — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 28, 2023

NBC Sports Boston's pregame coverage of Game 7 begins Monday at 7 p.m. ET, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. ET and a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.