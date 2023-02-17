NBA 3-Point Contest Betting Odds: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Among Top Favorites

Celtics star Jayson Tatum among NBA 3-Point Contest betting favorites originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be well represented during NBA All-Star Weekend in Utah, and not just at the All-Star Game on Sunday night.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was selected to the All-Star Game as a starter and guard Jaylen Brown was selected as a reserve. It will be Tatum's fourth All-Star appearance (second as a starter) and Brown's second. However, it's still not known if Brown will play because of the facial fracture he suffered last week. An official ruling on his status for the game hasn't been made yet.

Tatum also will take part in the festivities Saturday night as a contestant in the 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest.

He's actually among the betting favorites to win the award. Here are the latest odds for the competition, via DraftKings Sportsbook:

Damian Lillard: +425 Buddy Hield: +425 Jayson Tatum: +500 Tyler Herro: +550 Kevin Huerter: +550 Tyrese Haliburton: +600 Lauri Markkanen: +650 Julius Randle: +700

This will be Tatum's second time competing in the 3-Point Contest. He also took part in 2021 and advanced to the second round.

The last Celtics player to win the 3-Point Contest was Paul Pierce in 2010. Before Pierce, the only other C's player to win this competition was Hall of Famer Larry Bird, who took home the trophy in 1986, 1987 and 1988 -- the first three years of the event.