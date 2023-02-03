NBA Twitter Sounds Off on Kyrie Irving Amid Nets Guard's Reported Trade Request

NBA Twitter sounds off on Kyrie Irving amid reported trade request originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It was only a matter of time.

The Brooklyn Nets looked like a legitimate contender in late December after winning 12 straight games with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant leading the charge. Then Durant got hurt in early January ... and Kyrie reverted back to being Kyrie.

Irving requested a trade from the Nets on Friday, per multiple reports. The All-Star guard reportedly informed Brooklyn he'd leave in 2023 free agency this summer if the team can't deal him prior to the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline.

Irving's reported request is a massive development less than a week before the deadline -- but perhaps not a surprising one for fans of the Boston Celtics, who witnessed Kyrie bail on their team in similar fashion just four years ago.

NBA Twitter -- especially Celtics Twitter -- was quick to pile on Irving on Friday as he disrupted another franchise:

4 years and 2 days ago...https://t.co/FjFZPfqDrg — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 3, 2023

“unlike Kyrie—who’s clearly trying to trick Brooklyn into an extension before he reverts back to being an erratic franchise murderer again” ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/tWGUaqunVB — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 3, 2023

On the final season of the Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets blockbuster soap opera…Turn down extension, request trade, happily return, request extension, request trade… in that order.



Y’all confused? Because I sure and the hell am! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 3, 2023

Celtics fans seeing Kyrie Irving requested a trade from Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/SXssLpeR9k — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) February 3, 2023

Man really said this two and a half weeks ago lol. https://t.co/HQPN7KvZuz — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 3, 2023

When you trade for or sign Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/msTxv80oz6 — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) February 3, 2023

Kyrie reacting to the Nets being unwilling to meet his contractual demands by effectively blowing up its season is a hell of a way to sell his next team on giving him a long term contract. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 3, 2023

He was playing great, focused basketball. But Kyrie Irving can only go so long before rolling a live hand grenade into the middle of your day. https://t.co/W92LAx22nE — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) February 3, 2023

The rest of social media also chimed in with plenty of jokes at Kyrie's expense while speculating about Irving reuniting with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers -- a scenario that reportedly gained traction prior to the season.

Bron seeing Kyrie back on the trade market 👀 pic.twitter.com/HIJ2CVFTOs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2023

Kevin Durant: "We're gonna make a deep run in the playoffs when I get back, Kai."



Kyrie:pic.twitter.com/badgvh0jgM — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 3, 2023

Lakers: “We ain’t got enough pieces to trade for Kyrie!”



LeBron: pic.twitter.com/sGbizllmuf — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 3, 2023

Lebron trying to figure out which teammates to trade for Kyrie pic.twitter.com/kINgrn3MKC — JPW (@JWepp) February 3, 2023

While the idea of an Irving trade is entertaining, it's hard to imagine a team giving up prime assets to take on a player who's making $37 million this season and has already left on acrimonious terms with two franchises.

It appears the Nets are about to be the third -- and many fans can't say they're surprised.