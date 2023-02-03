NBA Twitter Sounds Off on Kyrie Irving Amid Nets Guard's Reported Trade Request

NBA Twitter sounds off on Kyrie Irving amid reported trade request originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
It was only a matter of time.
The Brooklyn Nets looked like a legitimate contender in late December after winning 12 straight games with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant leading the charge. Then Durant got hurt in early January ... and Kyrie reverted back to being Kyrie.
Irving requested a trade from the Nets on Friday, per multiple reports. The All-Star guard reportedly informed Brooklyn he'd leave in 2023 free agency this summer if the team can't deal him prior to the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline.
Irving's reported request is a massive development less than a week before the deadline -- but perhaps not a surprising one for fans of the Boston Celtics, who witnessed Kyrie bail on their team in similar fashion just four years ago.
NBA Twitter -- especially Celtics Twitter -- was quick to pile on Irving on Friday as he disrupted another franchise:
The rest of social media also chimed in with plenty of jokes at Kyrie's expense while speculating about Irving reuniting with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers -- a scenario that reportedly gained traction prior to the season.
While the idea of an Irving trade is entertaining, it's hard to imagine a team giving up prime assets to take on a player who's making $37 million this season and has already left on acrimonious terms with two franchises.
It appears the Nets are about to be the third -- and many fans can't say they're surprised.