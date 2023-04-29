NFL Experts Weigh in on Patriots Drafting WR Kayshon Boutte in Sixth Round

NFL experts weigh in on Patriots drafting WR Kayshon Boutte in Round 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots were expected to take a wide receiver early in the 2023 NFL Draft, maybe even in the first round.
Wide receiver is a huge need for this roster. Sure, the Patriots have good depth at the position, but the lack of a true No. 1 star with game-breaking talent is a weakness for this offense.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
The Patriots opted to bolster their defense in the first, second and third rounds of the draft this week. They finally started to add depth on offense Saturday, and that included the selection of LSU wideout Kayshon Boutte in the sixth round.
Next Pats: Patriots NFL Draft Day 2: Loving the picks but hating the strategy | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New England took Boutte with the No. 187 overall pick. He was once considered a first-round caliber talent, but a disappointing 2022 season (48 receptions for 538 yards and two touchdowns) for LSU, as well as some injuries and effort concerns, caused his stock to drop pretty hard. But he's absolutely an exciting talent and worth the risk of a sixth-round pick.
What are draft experts saying about Boutte's potential in Foxboro?
Here's a roundup of notable reaction to the Patriots taking Boutte on Day 3.