NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriots OL Isaiah Wynn Signs With Dolphins

Report: Ex-Pats OL Isaiah Wynn joins AFC East foe originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Former New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn is staying in the AFC East.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Wynn is joining the Miami Dolphins on a one-year contract.

A first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Wynn started at left tackle in New England for four seasons before switching to right tackle in 2022. Injuries limited him to only 43 of a possible 82 regular-season games played for the Patriots. He played in only nine games last year due to a foot injury.

If healthy, Wynn brings much-needed depth and versatility to the Dolphins offensive line. The 27-year-old is expected to compete with Austin Jackson for the starting right tackle job, though he could also back up left tackle Terron Armstead.

The Patriots and Dolphins will face off in Weeks 2 and 8 in 2023.

