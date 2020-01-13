Patriots’ David Andrews Shares Update on Health, 2020 Status

The New England Patriots played the entire 2019 season without their starting center.

But David Andrews seems intent on playing in 2020.

The Patriots center, who was placed on injured reseve last August due to blood clots in his lungs, said Monday he hopes to return to the field next season.

"I should have a bunch of doctors' appointments here in February, and get all that cleared up and be good to go next year," Andrews said during a Patriots Charitable Foundation event in Providence, R.I., via ESPN's Mike Reiss.

"Hopefully that goes well and then we kind of see from there. Pretty optimistic and just hope everything comes back good here the next month."

Andrews dealt with respiratory issues early in 2019 training camp and struggled with the heat and humidity during joint practices in Tennessee, per our Tom E. Curran. He was hospitalized due to blood clots in late August, and it was unclear whether he'd be able to continue his NFL career.

The five-year veteran is optimistic he'll be back in 2020 if his February appointments go well, however.

"I'm not ready to be done playing football," Andrews added, via Reiss. "If there's any chance I can go play football, that's what I'm going to do."

Ted Karras filled in for Andrews at center for the majority of the 2019 season but will become a free agent in March, so the Patriots would benefit greatly from having a healthy Andrews back next season -- regardless of which quarterback he's snapping to.