The Patriots reportedly are not expected to use the franchise tag on Joe Thuney.

Thuney, who played under the tag during the 2020 NFL season, will be a free agent when the league year begins Wednesday, March 17.

Patriots are not expected to use their franchise tag on OG Joe Thuney as they did last year, per sources. Thuney likely headed to the free-agent market. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2021