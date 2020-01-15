Pedroia Next Red Sox Manager? Not Gonna Happen

As the Red Sox begin the process of finding a new manager, perhaps the most useful service we can provide is crossing some names off the list.

First up: Dustin Pedroia.

The former MVP is home in Arizona rehabbing the knee injury that is probably going to end his career, and some have speculated that he could serve as a sort of player-manager following the dismissal of his good friend Alex Cora.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

This possibility was put to team president Sam Kennedy on Wednesday, and he couldn't help but laugh.

"Sorry to laugh out loud," he said, "but I don't know what Dustin's long-term goals are. I know he would tell you he could do it and he's probably ready tomorrow. But I'm not sure that's in the cards for 2020."

Kennedy meant no disrespect to Pedroia, a franchise icon and three-time champion who seemed on his way to a Hall of Fame career until injuries interceded. Still, with the Red Sox looking to pick up the pieces following Cora's shocking departure, they're unlikely to tab a player on their 40-man roster with no experience and no expressed interest in the job.

Pedroia has already said that he expects to need a knee replacement down the line. For now, he's trying to figure out how to find a quality of life that will allow him to play with his kids. Jumping into Cora's old office would only impede that process.

Kennedy went on to say that he "wouldn't rule anything out," but let's take his gut reaction as the telling sign that it was -- the 36-year-old Pedroia isn't a realistic candidate.