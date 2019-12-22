Red Sox, Blue Jays Reportedly Discussing Potential David Price Trade

The Boston Red Sox reportedly are discussing a potential David Price trade with one of their American League East foes.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays have had talks about a deal that would send Price back to where he spent the final two months of the 2015 season. The two sides aren't close on a deal, however, and the Red Sox remain in conversations with other teams about a possible trade.

Rosenthal writes:

The signing of free-agent left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu remains one possibility for the Jays, but the team also is talking to the Red Sox about a trade for Price, according to major-league sources. A deal only will come to fruition if the clubs agree on how much the Red Sox will pay of the $96 million remaining in the final three years of Price's contract. Such an agreement is not close at this time, and the Red Sox are talking to other clubs about Price and examining different options as well, sources said.

The San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, and Los Angeles Angels each have been linked to Price in trade rumors along with the Blue Jays.

Price would be a welcome addition to a Jays rotation in need of some help, but they wouldn't be getting the same pitcher they had back in 2015. The 34-year-old posted a 4.28 ERA last season, his highest since 2009. Durability has been an issue as well for Price throughout his tenure with the Red Sox.

As Boston looks to shed payroll heading into the 2020 season, the team reportedly also has been shopping its homegrown superstar Mookie Betts and Gold Glove center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr.