Red Sox Infield Preview: Can Kiké Hernandez Thrive as Full-Time Shortstop?

What does the 2023 Red Sox infield look like? We dissect the options originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2023 Boston Red Sox have question marks all over the roster. Aside from the starting rotation, the most glaring one is in the infield.

Losing shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency and second baseman Trevor Story to injury left significant voids up the middle. Utilityman center fielder Kiké Hernandez will replace Bogaerts while Christian Arroyo gets a crack at the full-time second baseman role, but there are doubts about whether that plan can last the entire grueling 162-game season.

There are more question marks where that came from. Here's a closer look at how the Red Sox infield is set up for the 2023 season, along with best and worst-case scenarios for each player.

Triston Casas, 1B

2022 stats: .197/.358/.408, 5 HR, 12 RBI (27 games)

Casas got a taste of The Show toward the end of last season and provided a glimpse of why he has been a top prospect in the organization since being drafted 26th overall in 2018. His power and plate discipline translated to the big-league level, but he'll hope to get the bat on the ball more often during his rookie season. He's among the favorites to win the American League Rookie of the Year award and if he ends up in that conversation, he could completely change the outlook of this lackluster Sox lineup.

Best-case scenario for 2023: Casas lives up to expectations as a major contributor to the Red Sox lineup and competes for AL Rookie of the Year honors, shows off power with 20+ homers, and is among the team leaders in on-base percentage.

Worst-case scenario for 2023: Growing pains -- both literally and figuratively -- plague Casas in his rookie season. A nagging ankle injury and a struggle to adjust to big-league pitching are the two biggest obstacles in the former top prospect's way.

Justin Turner, 1B/DH

2022 stats: .278/.350/.438, 13 HR, 81 RBI (128 games with Los Angeles Dodgers)

Turner, 38, was the heart of the Dodgers clubhouse and a key part of their lineup for the last nine years. He'll look to prove age is just a number while giving the Red Sox -- who lost a ton of veteran leadership in free agency -- a voice they can look to in the clubhouse. The two-time All-Star and 2020 World Series champion will replace J.D. Martinez -- who ironically joined the Dodgers as a free agent -- as the Red Sox' designated hitter. Turner played third base throughout his time in L.A., but he'll hope to not have to spend much time there in 2023 with Rafael Devers in the fold.

Best-case scenario for 2023: Turner immediately makes an impact as a leader both in the Red Sox clubhouse and in the lineup. A year similar to his 2021 All-Star season in L.A. would be exactly what the doctor ordered for a Boston offense that looks underwhelming on paper.

Worst-case scenario for 2023: Turner shows his age and his production continues to dip, leaving another gaping hole in the Red Sox lineup and a question mark at the DH spot.

Christian Arroyo, 2B

2022 stats: .286/.322/.414, 6 HR, 36 RBI (87 games)

Arroyo has been a valuable utility player for the Red Sox since joining the team in 2020. But now that Trevor Story could miss most if not all of the season due to elbow surgery, Arroyo has an opportunity to step up as a consistent, full-time contributor at second base. If the former first-round draft pick can avoid the injury bug that has nagged him throughout his career, he could surprise some people.

Best-case scenario for 2023: Arroyo stays healthy and provides a stabilizing presence at second base with Trevor Story out.

Worst-case scenario for 2023: Injuries force Arroyo to miss a chunk of time again, making second base even more of an area of concern with Story out and offseason addition Adalberto Mondesi having a lengthy injury history of his own.

Adalberto Mondesi, 2B/SS

2022 stats: .140/.204/.140, 0 HR, 3 RBI (15 games with Kansas City Royals)

The Red Sox acquired Mondesi from the Kansas City Royals earlier this offseason in exchange for left-handed reliever Josh Taylor. Mondesi's ceiling makes him one of the more intriguing players on the roster heading into the new campaign, but his floor should temper expectations. The 27-year-old has played in only 50 games over the last two years due to injuries and he isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day. While Mondesi's exciting skill set makes him a player to keep an eye on once he does make an appearance in the lineup, he'll have to prove he can stay in it.

Best-case scenario for 2023: Mondesi thrives in a part-time role and staves off injury to put his unique blend of power, speed, and defensive talent on display. Having him stay healthy would bring stability to the middle of the infield take some pressure of both Arroyo and KIké Hernandez.

Worst-case scenario for 2023: The Red Sox' high-risk, potentially high-reward acquisition of Mondesi doesn't pay off as injuries haunt him for the third straight year.

Trevor Story, 2B/SS

2022 stats: .238/.303/.434, 16 HR, 66 RBI (94 games)

The Red Sox' middle infield situation went from bad to worse when it was revealed Story underwent an internal bracing procedure on the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The injury is expected to keep him out for most, if not all, of the 2023 season. Story guaranteed he'll be back at some point in the year, but Boston has to prepare as of he's out for the entire campaign. That's a major blow to the infield as Story was set to replace Bogaerts at shortstop. There's still time for him to live up to the six-year, $ 140 million deal he signed last offseason, but it hasn't been an ideal start as he missed a chunk of last season due to injury.

Best-case scenario for 2023: Story returns at some point in the summer and returns to form as one of the biggest bats in the lineup.

Worst-case scenario for 2023: Story misses the entire 2023 season due to his elbow injury.

Kiké Hernandez, SS

2022 stats: .222/.291/.338, 6 HR, 45 RBI (93 games)

With Xander Bogaerts gone and Story hurt, Hernandez is the next man up at shortstop. The super utilityman has played the position in spurts throughout his career but has never done so in a full-time role. Nonetheless, he was originally signed by Boston for his versatility and will get to showcase his talents in 2023. Even if he proves to be a reliable option at the position, his health will be a concern as he played in only 93 games last season due to a core injury he characterized as "traumatizing." But if you take him at his word, Red Sox fans will be pleasantly surprised with the production they get from the shortstop position going forward.

Best-case scenario for 2023: Hernandez softens the loss of Bogaerts by bringing his stellar center field defense over to shortstop and providing a consistent bat after a down 2022 season plagued by injury.

Worst-case scenario for 2023: Hernandez struggles to adjust to his new role as the full-time shortstop, magnifying Bogaerts' departure and Story's injury while putting Chaim Bloom in the spotlight for not signing a stopgap free agent like Elvis Andrus or Jose Iglesias.

Rafael Devers, 3B

2022 stats: .295/.358/.521, 27 HR, 88 RBI (141 games)

Devers is officially the face of the Red Sox with his good friend Bogaerts now with the San Diego Padres. He'll be the face for another 10 years as he signed a $ 331 million contract extension that will keep him in Boston through the 2033 season. The 26-year-old will be tasked with carrying a lineup that, at least on paper, lacks the usual pop. As long as he avoids injury -- something he was unable to do in 2022 -- he should make his third All-Star team and flirt with MVP consideration.

Best-case scenario for 2023: Devers enjoys an MVP-caliber campaign and shows why he deserves every penny of his lucrative contract extension.

Worst-case scenario for 2023: A hamstring issue that forced Devers to miss time in 2022 returns and sidelines the anchor of the Red Sox lineup for an extended period of time.

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

2022 stats: .215/.283/.315, 12 HR, 39 RBI (117 games)

It's somewhat of a surprise to see Dalbec still on the roster heading into spring training. The 27-year-old is coming off another disappointing season that seemed to be the final straw with top prospect Triston Casas overtaking him as the full-time first baseman. Regardless, Dalbec still has a spot on the team as a right-handed bat that can fill in when needed pretty much anywhere on the infield. His job isn't safe ahead of Opening Day, but it certainly says something that he remains on the team despite Casas' emergence and the addition of Turner.

Best-case scenario for 2023: Dalbec proves he still belongs on the roster by providing a big bat and infield versatility off the bench.

Worst-case scenario for 2023: Another rough season that marks the end of his Red Sox career.

Yu Chang, UTIL

2022 stats: .208/.289/.369, 4 HR, 15 RBI (69 games with Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays, and Red Sox).

The Red Sox signed Chang to a one-year deal on Wednesday after placing Story on the 60-day injured list. He doesn't offer much offensively, but he's a solid defender at all four infield positions. He played 11 games for Boston last season, playing shortstop, first base, and second base while going 3-for-20 at the plate.

Best-case scenario for 2023: Chang provides much-needed infield versatility off the bench along with adequate production at the plate.

Worst-case scenario for 2023: Chang can't find a consistent role with the team as his defensive versatility can't make up for his offensive shortcomings.