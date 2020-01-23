Red Sox, Padres Discussing Mookie Betts Trade

A Mookie Betts trade this offseason still appears to be in the realm of possibility for the Boston Red Sox.

According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, the Red Sox and San Diego Padres have discussed a potential deal involving the superstar outfielder.

Lin writes:

Recent talks between the teams have focused on sending a significant amount of prospect talent and outfielder Wil Myers to Boston, according to sources. Multiple people familiar with the discussions characterized an agreement as unlikely, and the industry consensus is that Betts will be in a Red Sox uniform on Opening Day. Yet both sides appear to have legitimate interest.

As our own John Tomase has noted, the Padres are a prospect-rich organization with all of the pieces necessary to acquire Betts if they want him. Throwing in Wil Myers would relieve San Diego of the $61 million owed to him over the next three seasons.

On Monday, ESPN's Buster Olney wrote the Red Sox are looking to package David Price in any deal involving Betts to part ways with the $96 million remaining on the left-hander's contract.

Betts is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2020 season if he and the Red Sox do not agree to a contract extension.