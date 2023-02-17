Red Sox Shut Down Pitcher Brayan Bello Due to Forearm Soreness

Should Red Sox fans be concerned about Brayan Bello injury update? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Red Sox fans could use a little optimism entering spring training, but they didn't get it Friday.

Promising young right-hander Brayan Bello is being shut down from throwing for the weekend due to soreness in his right forearm, manager Alex Cora told reporters in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, per MLB.com's Ian Browne.

The Red Sox aren't planning for Bello to have any X-rays and are hopeful he can resume throwing Monday, per Cora, so hopefully they're just being cautious with the 23-year-old.

Still, Bello's situation is worth monitoring considering his upside in Boston's rotation. The Dominican Republic native made his major league debut in 2022 and flashed serious upside, posting a 2.59 ERA with 31 strikeouts to only 12 walks in his final six starts after scuffling earlier in the season. Bello even earned a stamp of approval from Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez last September, and there's hope that he can be a legitimate top-end starter for Boston this season.

Bello can only live up to expectations if he stays healthy, however, which is why it's concerning to hear he's dealing with forearm soreness during the first week of spring training.

Forearm soreness can either be a minor issue that goes away in a couple days or develop into something more serious; for the sake of the Red Sox and their fans, here's hoping Bello's issue is of the minor variety.