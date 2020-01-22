Retirement ‘Not an Option’ for Devin McCourty. Will Pats Re-sign Him?

Devin McCourty plans to come back for an 11th NFL season, regardless of whether it's with the New England Patriots.

McCourty's agent, Andy Simms of Young Money APAA Sports, told ESPN's Mike Reiss that the 32-year-old safety "wants to play" and that "retirement is not an option" for his client.

McCourty has spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots and is one of the most well-respected members of the organization. His five-year, $47.5 million contract ends in March, though, so New England will have to broker a deal with him in free agency.

That may be easier said than done considering the Patriots have a host of players entering free agency in 2020, most notably fellow captain Matthew Slater, linebackers Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy and, of course, quarterback Tom Brady.

The Patriots likely will have to give Brady a raise from his $21.5 million cap hit in 2019, which would leave less money for a player like McCourty, who is due for his own raise after continuing to play at a high level on a team-friendly deal.

If New England wants to maintain leadership and stability on defense, though, it may be willing to pay up for McCourty. We'll find out when free agency begins March 18.