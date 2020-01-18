Smart Sets Celtics Individual Record for Most 3-pointers Made in a Game

Marcus Smart made Boston Celtics history on Saturday night by becoming the first player in franchise history to make 11 3-point field goals.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Smart hit his record-breaking 10th 3-point shot with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter. He found some space and pulled up to shoot before DeAndre Ayton could impact the shot. Here's a look at the shot, courtesy of the Celtics on NBC Sports Boston's Twitter account.

Marcus Smart now holds the #Celtics franchise record for the most threes hit in a game with 10 (📲 @MetroByTMobile) pic.twitter.com/Kq9apObUke — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 19, 2020

That make pushed Smart past Isaiah Thomas and Antoine Walker, who had previously shared the record with nine 3-point makes. Thomas' big game came against the Miami Heat in December of 2016 while Walker had nine threes against the Sacramento Kings in January of 2001.

Smart's previous high for 3-pointers made in a single game was seven, a mark which he set on a trip to Oklahoma City in March of 2015.

It's also notable that Smart's 11 makes put him past Avery Bradley on the Celtics all-time 3-pointers made list. Smart now has made 522 shots from behind the arc during his Celtics career.

Next up for Smart to pass on that list will be the fourth-ranked Larry Bird (649).

