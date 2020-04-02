Tom Brady Says He’s Ready to ‘Let Loose’ on Howard Stern Show

Tom Brady hasn't exactly been the most electric interview over the years. Perhaps his fresh start as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will change that.

Throughout his 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots, Brady approached interviews with team-first, politically correct responses. There isn't necessarily anything wrong with that, but having Bill Belichick as his head coach probably played a factor in Brady's lack of personality shown through his media appearances.

With his Patriots career in the rear-view mirror, Brady is set to be interviewed on a show that doesn't really allow for boring answers. That would be SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show."

In his tweet promoting next week's interview with the longtime controversial radio host, Brady even went as far as to say he's ready to "let loose."

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Brady and Stern undoubtedly make for an odd combination, so it'll be interesting to see how the usually buttoned-up 42-year-old QB adjusts to Stern's brash style.

We'll find out April 8.